What goes on inside the new sorting facility for used bottles and cans
- The new Beverage Container Return Scheme’s Counting and Sorting Facility in Singapore processes over 1,200 bags daily from 1,300 reverse vending machines, using AI and robotics for efficient sorting.
- The facility uses advanced technology like magnetic separators, eddy currents, and infrared rays to separate steel cans, aluminium cans, and various plastics, while also recycling plastic bags.
- Innovative air-powered transport systems reduce the facility's footprint, control odours, and improve cleanliness, enhancing the overall recycling process for used drink containers.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The Beverage Container Return Scheme’s Counting and Sorting Facility was officially opened on Sept 21.
Operational since August, it receives cans and bottles from reverse vending machines across Singapore. The Straits Times journeys through the process of recycling used drink containers.
1) Collection and transport
Empty bottles and cans are collected from around 1,300 reverse vending machines and transported to the Counting and Sorting Facility.
Each day, more than 1,200 bags are delivered to the facility.
2) Robots empty bags
AI-powered overhead cameras identify and count bags by colour, which indicates which region in Singapore the reverse vending machines come from.
Robot arms pick up the bags, slice them open and empty the containers into a storage bin called a screw bunker.
The plastic bags are also recycled.
3) Draining excess liquid
The containers are further compressed inside the screw bunker
Residual liquid is collected at the bottom and drained out through an outlet, reducing contamination risk.
4) Separating steel cans
A magnetic separator removes steel cans from the mix.
5) Air-propelled transport
The remaining plastic bottles and aluminium cans are propelled through pipes to a separating drum and wind sifter, which removes their labels.
The rotating drum screen filters out bottle caps and rings.
Using pipes instead of conveyor belts shrinks the facility’s overall footprint, contains odours, and minimises the dispersion of loose particles.
6) Separating aluminium cans
Non-magnetic aluminium cans are separated from the remaining plastic containers by a machine using eddy currents to induce magnetism in the metal.
The recovered aluminium cans are compressed into bales and sold to recyclers.
7) Sorting the plastics
The system sorts four types of plastics, including PET, coloured PET and HDPE (commonly used for milk and juice).
Infrared rays “read” the plastic containers to identify their specific material type.
Air jets shoot each bottle into its designated bin.
The sorted containers are baled and sent to recyclers.