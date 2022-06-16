Wet weather and thundery showers expected for the rest of June

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans should remember to pack an umbrella for the thundery showers that will be continuing into the second half of June.

The daily temperature for the rest of June is expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C, with the exception of a few warm days that could exceed 34 deg C, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The continuation of wet weather comes after warm and humid conditions last month and the first half of this month.

Some nights are also expected to be warm, especially over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island. This is due to the south-east winds blowing warm and moist air from the sea towards land.

The temperature on these nights may reach 28 deg C, said MSS.

The monsoon rain band is expected to lie close to the equator in the second fortnight of June, therefore resulting in more rainfall over the South-east Asia region.

Sumatra squalls are expected to bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds to Singapore. The showers are expected before dawn on some days and could continue and get heavy in the afternoons - due to strong daytime heating of land areas and winds over the island and surrounding areas.

In comparison to last month, said MSS, the first half of June was less warm, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 35.1 deg C recorded in Paya Lebar on June 8.

The highest such temperature in May was 36.7 deg C, in Admiralty on May 13. It is also the highest temperature recorded in Singapore.

Most parts of the island also received above average rainfall in the first fortnight of this month - at 135.3mm, with the highest recorded at 223 per cent above average in Simei. The rainfall at Bukit Panjang was the lowest, at 21 per cent below average.