Western Catchment forest clearing: PUB to set more measures to blunt impact on wildlife after public feedback

SINGAPORE - Work to fell parts of the Western Catchment forest to expand a water treatment plant is expected to start from 2023, but more measures will be adopted to blunt the impact on wildlife, said PUB in a recent response to public feedback.

In a statement on its website posted on Nov 10, the national water agency said it has studied suggestions to explore alternative land parcels for the aged Choa Chu Kang Waterworks – the sole plant supplying treated reservoir water to western Singapore – and noted that relocation would be a major and significantly expensive undertaking.

Of the 121 pieces of feedback gathered from a four-week-long public consultation exercise that ended on Aug 1, the majority called for deforestation to be stopped and biodiversity to be protected, while acknowledging that ensuring Singapore’s water security is important.

The clearance of 3.2ha of vegetation for the expansion near Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will negatively impact flora and fauna in one of Singapore’s largest and most biodiverse forests, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) published in July had concluded.

Relocating the plant, however, would result in disruptions to water supply in areas including Jurong East, Jurong West, Tuas and NTU, PUB said, adding that acquiring land next to the existing plant for reconstruction is the least disruptive and most economically feasible.

The affected plot – equivalent to the size of six football fields – is home to critically endangered Sunda pangolins and straw-headed bulbuls.

The construction works are also expected to affect two freshwater forest streams, which are considered to be rare habitats.

The endangered Johnson’s freshwater crab – a species found nowhere else in the world – has been recorded in those streams.

Besides reducing the project’s footprint and retaining a 10m-wide vegetated buffer, as recommended in the EIA, PUB said it will adopt some suggestions from the public consultation.

They include extending the post-construction monitoring of a nearby freshwater stream where these crabs and other wildlife of conservation importance are found, from three months to 24 months.

Environmental consultant Tony O’Dempsey, who was among naturalists that PUB consulted, said: “Monitoring changes after construction helps to pick up any unanticipated impacts that may occur.

“Detecting the degradation of stream habitat over the initial three months was a bit short because teething problems can take awhile to nail down for complex engineering plants like this.”