Water and fishing activities suspended at Lower Seletar Reservoir after crocodile spotted

SINGAPORE - Water and fishing activities have been scaled right back after a crocodile was spotted in the Lower Seletar Reservoir on Thursday morning (Feb 14).

PUB noted on Facebook that "members of the public are advised to be alert and to avoid going near the edge of the reservoir water".

The national water agency also advised park visitors not to approach, provoke or feed the reptile but to stay calm and back away slowly if they encounter it and to call PUB on 9632-3261.

The reservoir in the Khatib area is bordered by Orchid Country Club, Seletar Country Club and Lower Seletar Reservoir Park.

There are walking and jogging trails around the waterway, which can also be used for sailing, windsurfing and fishing.

Ms Lee Bee Wah, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, told The Straits Times she was worried, adding that she has asked PUB to put up signs at Lower Seletar Reservoir as soon as possible.

"I've also warned residents through my Facebook page and grassroots network," she added.

Mr Khondokar Habib, 28, who works in a construction site near the reservoir, said he goes there to fish occasionally: "I've seen monitor lizards and otters, but never a crocodile."

A viral video was posted online in January last year showing a reportedly 2m-long crocodile on the footpath at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

The National Parks Board said then that it monitors visitor trails daily, and had set up barricades in the reserve at sections where crocodiles were seen basking to prevent them from climbing onto the visitor trail.

PUB officers said they are hunting the crocodile.