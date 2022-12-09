Warning signs put up at West Coast Park after crocodile sighted off its waters

SINGAPORE - Warning signs have been put up at West Coast Park after a saltwater crocodile was sighted near it on Thursday.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has also put up advisory notices on what parkgoers should do if they encounter a crocodile.

These came after a member of the public shared a video of the large reptile swimming in the waters off the park. The video was posted on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, NParks’ director of wildlife management and outreach How Choon Beng said the animal is likely to be a passing estuarine crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), which occur naturally in the wild in Singapore.

Estuarine crocodiles, the largest species among its kind in the world, are known to grow to more than 6m long. They can also be found in tropical Asia and the Pacific.

Mr How added: “Transient crocodiles have been occasionally sighted along the south-western coast of Singapore.”

NParks is monitoring the area and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation for public safety, he said.

Mr How said: “Should park-goers encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away slowly.

“They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal.”

Estuarine crocodiles feed and rest in both brackish and freshwater areas. They are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes.

The creatures hunt mainly at night and feed mostly on fish.

Said Mr How: “Crocodiles, like all wildlife, generally do not attack unless they are provoked.”