Warm weather in Singapore expected to continue for rest of March

SINGAPORE - Keep your sunblock handy, as the days are expected to be as hot as 35 deg C in the second half of March.

The daily maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 to 35 deg C on most days in the coming two weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on March 15.

The temperature may go beyond that on a few days with less cloud coverage, especially in the coming week, it added.

While warm and dry weather is expected in the first few days of the coming week, there might be moderate to heavy thundery showers on some afternoons, especially in the last week of March.

The total rainfall for the second half of March is expected to be below average on most parts of the island, said MSS.

The service said that most parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall in the first half of March, with Changi experiencing rainfall that was 135 per cent above average.

In the first week of March, there were thundery showers over parts of the country on most afternoons. The highest daily total rainfall recorded for the first half of March was 98.6mm in Buona Vista on March 4, MSS added.

“The last few days in the (first half of March) were dry and warm with daily maximum temperatures of above 34 deg C,” said MSS.

The highest temperature of 36 deg C was recorded on Sentosa on March 13, it added.