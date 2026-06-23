Want to be heat-resilient? Short bouts of exercise outdoors may help more than blasting air-con

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Short doses of heat exposure while exercising can increase one’s physical capacity to withstand humid heat, said Jason Lee, associate professor and director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

SINGAPORE – While most people would grab a cold drink or escape into an air-conditioned room to beat the heat, healthy individuals may want to try something different – get short bouts of heat exposure, which experts say can help them withstand rising temperatures.

Instead of working out in the gym for 45 minutes, for instance, they can run outdoors for a shorter period at around 10am or in the late afternoon.

Such short doses of heat exposure while exercising can increase one’s physical capacity to withstand humid heat said Jason Lee, associate professor and director of the Heat Resilience and Performance Centre at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

“If you learn how to use the heat to your advantage, you can perhaps make your exercise exposure more efficient,” said Lee at an In Perspective roundtable hosted by The Straits Times on June 4, where panellists discussed scaleable cooling solutions that can benefit cities like Singapore.

Studies have shown that aerobic exercise makes the body more heat-resilient by training the sweat glands to perspire earlier, which cools the body down; improves cardiovascular performance; and lowers the risk of heat illnesses.

The roundtable was moderated by ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi. Other experts on the panel were Irene Cheong, assistant chief executive of innovation and enterprise at A*STAR; Heng Li Lang, head of climate and liveability at Temasek Foundation; Jane Zhang, head of South-east Asia and Singapore for climate innovation platform Breakthrough Energy Fellows; and Darryl Tan, Asia-Pacific market lead for climate technology firm Eztia Materials.

It is set to get hotter. The warming El Nino climate phenomenon was declared in mid-June by the Australia Bureau of Meteorology and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Pacific weather event is under way and likely to intensify in the coming months. What is worse, this is also predicted to be a super El Nino, which could push the mercury even higher and fuel drier conditions.

Lee believes that while technologies like cooling gear are crucial, fortifying the human body for hotter weather is often overlooked.

“My biggest fear is we are becoming very accustomed to avoiding outdoor heat. It means that we are no longer utilising heat to our advantage,” added Lee, who chairs the Global Heat Health Information Network South-east Asia hub .

Avoiding the sun and outdoors can further worsen vitamin D deficiency – which already affects a third of Singapore’s population, according to a 2019 study – and fuel a sedentary lifestyle and screen addiction.

Instead of exercising for a longer duration indoors, opt for a shorter workout outdoors, or for the same duration but at a lower tempo to prevent overheating, said Lee. This can be done twice a week as part of routine exercise.

The key is to use heat as a stressor to augment physical health so that individuals do not have to exercise for too long or too hard to achieve the same benefits, Lee added.

At the same time, individuals should take steps to guard against extreme ultraviolet exposure that goes hand in hand with the scorching sun. Precautions include applying sunscreen and wearing a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

People should also refer to the myENV app to limit outdoor exercise during high and moderate heat stress periods.

The optimal duration and intensity of a short workout under the sun is still being researched.

Lee said: “The issue right now is because it’s uncomfortable, we stay away from the heat. Over time it induces a vicious cycle. (Our capacity) gets smaller and smaller if we do not know how to harness the right physiological techniques.”

Cheong noted that this will require a mindset shift, since it requires people to put in some work to adapt to heat instead of relying on quick-fix cooling technologies.

“(It is about) how you mentally manage your own expectation of what heat does to you, and then you change your lifestyle... so that you can thrive in the heat rather than see it as a negative,” she said.

Heat could also benefit health in other ways.

Lee pointed to a recent NUS study which showed that swimming in warm water suppresses appetite, which could help with weight loss.

Swimming in cooler water, however, usually makes people feel more ravenous , leading to more calories consumed after the workout .