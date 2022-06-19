Velvet worm proteins sequenced at last: One step closer to becoming a bioplastic

SINGAPORE - Velvet worms are the carnivorous cowboys of the invertebrate world, using slime "ammunition" to catch prey.

This sticky substance, touted as a possible plastic replacement, is squirted out of two "muskets" from the sides of the worm's mouth.

It is famed for its ability to harden to trap prey in a string-like web as strong as nylon, and also dissolve completely when exposed to water.

The exact composition of the slime has so far eluded scientists, but a team of scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have just uncovered the exact constitution of proteins in the slime.

This brings the slime from the endangered worm a step closer towards having commercial viability as a biodegradable plastic or adhesive.

The supervisor of the study, Professor Ali Miserez, from NTU's School of Material Sciences and Engineering (MSE) and School of Biological Sciences, said though it was known "a long time ago that the slime was mostly made of proteins, no one knew the complete sequence of amino acids of the proteins".

Amino acids are the basic building blocks of proteins. There are 20 different amino acids in total, all with different chemical compositions and capable of different types of chemical reactions.

Furthermore, he added, it was understood that the hardening mechanism behind the slime was caused by the sudden assembly of many different slime proteins into a larger complex, known as a biopolymer, under certain conditions.

Biopolymers can be thought of as elongated molecules that can be made of proteins or other types of large molecules such as cellulose, the main building block of wood.

Listing common biopolymers like silk and spider webs, which have attracted much public interest, Prof Miserez said: "But these (slime proteins) are special in that they will form bonds with each other to make the slime solid but not strong enough such that we cannot dissolve it afterwards."

He added that charting the exact sequence of amino acids in these polypeptides would therefore allow them to study how exactly these proteins interact with one another to give rise to the slime's unique qualities.