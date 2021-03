Trees can help to cool the surroundings for urban dwellers, but how effective are they at soaking up heat-trapping carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas driving global warming?

As urban reforestation efforts take hold globally, a research group at the National University of Singapore (NUS) did an analysis of over 7,500 cities to find an answer. The results showed urban forests can help to reduce a city's carbon footprint by up to 25 per cent.