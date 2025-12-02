Unpopular Opinion: Some gifts are clutter and real Christmas trees are overrated

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Diving into Christmas shopping might be exciting, but ensure your festive traditions truly spark joy instead of just adding unnecessary clutter and waste.

Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Christmas is just around the corner, and many are diving into frantic gift shopping and feast planning. But as Green Pulse hosts Audrey Tan and David Fogarty ask in this episode, do these traditions really spark joy – or do they just add clutter, waste and unnecessary spending? Tune in for practical tips on a clutter-free, eco-friendly Christmas, from smarter gift-giving to reducing food and packaging waste. Do you agree with their takes, or are they just being Christmas grinches?

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

2:00 How to give sustainable gifts that people actually want

6:30 Regifting – faux pas or a sustainability win?

8:17 Is Christmas gift wrapping environmentally friendly?

15:11 The lowdown on reducing food waste at Christmas feasts

18:10 The debate over real vs fake Christmas trees

