Two new species of flies discovered in Pulau Ubin mangroves

SINGAPORE - Two new species of flies with quirky characteristics were discovered in the mangroves of Pulau Ubin in 2018 and 2019.

While one's offspring dwells in dung, the other feeds on sandflies - a known pest and bane of many beach-goers.

Found in May 2018, the insect-gobbling fly is called the long-legged fly and itsscientific name - Trigonocera ubinensis - was inspired by the island.

But for the April 2019 discovery of the new sepsid fly, or black scavenger fly, that has a faecal connection, it was a double victory.

Not only was the insect just a new species, its discovery also created an insect category, or genus, new to science. This was notable because a genus ranks above a species in the hierarchy of biological classification, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

The agency announced the twin discoveries on Ubin Day, which fell on Saturday (Sept 11). First held in 2002, Ubin Day celebrates the natural and cultural heritage of the northern island.

Both flies were found by Dr Patrick Grootaert - an NParks research fellow and head of entomology at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Science - while he was doing fieldwork on Pulau Ubin.

The findings underscore the rich biodiversity in Pulau Ubin, with more than 530 known birds, butterflies, mammals and reptiles there.

"These findings will enable NParks to update Pulau Ubin's biodiversity baseline data and its species inventory, which will contribute towards developing better management strategies for the island and planning for future research, habitat enhancement and species recovery projects," said NParks in a statement on Saturday.

The flies were discovered during a survey of insects, where traps were placed at parts of the mangroves on the island. During the process of sorting the various insects caught, new species may be discovered, and that was what happened in 2018 and 2019.

The long-legged fly was found in the mangroves of the western side of Pulau Ubin, and the sepsid fly was discovered in the mangroves of Sungei Teris on the island. It was previously thought to be an existing scavenger fly due to its physical resemblance, but further studies showed that the fly was from a new insect category and species.

The sepsid fly's larvae reside in dung, which is likely to have come from wild boars.

As for the long-legged fly, it was found to be a predator fly which devours smaller insects such as midges and sandflies.

Finding a new predator fly in Ubin mangroves was exciting to NParks and researchers because it indicates that the mangrove ecosystem is thriving with a healthy number of insects and plants to sustain the food chain.

NParks' group director of conservation, Mr Lim Liang Jim, explained: "If you have predator flies being discovered, it is an indicator of the good health of Pulau Ubin's mangroves.

"Predators are at the top of the food chain, which means that they have a lot of prey insects to feed on, and the prey insects also have flowers, leaves, sap of plants to feed on."

However, further surveys are needed to get a complete picture of the fly's population.