Tuas water plant to house world's largest ceramic bioreactor

Tuas Water Reclamation Plant will house the world's largest ceramic membrane bioreactor (MBR) system to treat industrial used water.

The system will form part of an industrial liquids module that is used to treat industrial wastewater, national water agency PUB said yesterday.

Building and civil engineering contractor Koh Brothers has been appointed to install the first of two modules at the plant, with the award valued at more than $200 million.

The daily treatment capacity of one module will be 75,000 cubic m.

The second module will have the same treatment capacity, adding up to a combined daily treatment capacity of 150,000 cubic m, but the contract to install the second module has yet to be tendered, said PUB.

PUB said the plant is a key component of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System Phase 2 (DTSS2), a $6.5 billion infrastructure project that will enhance Singapore's water sustainability by boosting PUB's capability to reclaim and recycle water in an endless cycle.

Work on the first module is scheduled to begin next month, and it will be commissioned by 2025, when Tuas Water Reclamation Plant is due to be ready.

PUB said the DTSS2, which is also slated for completion in 2025, will transport used water via deep tunnels from the western part of Singapore to the plant for treatment.

Said the agency: "To assess the feasibility of deploying ceramic MBR technology, PUB has operated a demonstration plant with a daily treatment capacity of 4,550 cubic m at Jurong Water Reclamation Plant since 2014.

"The system proved to be resilient against chemical damage and was able to treat high-strength industrial used water effectively to produce high-quality treated effluent."

PUB also said that ceramic membranes are projected to have a longer lifespan of 10 to 15 years compared with polymeric membranes, which last for five to seven years.

The contract includes the installation of process equipment and the ceramic MBR system, said PUB.

Koh Brothers' bid was one of nine offers PUB received from an open tender exercise in March.

Said DTSS2 director Yong Wei Hin: "The deployment of ceramic MBR technology is significant in finally closing our water loop as we will now be able to reclaim the industrial used water stream for reuse.

"This will ensure a more resilient and sustainable water supply for Singapore."

This is the ninth major Tuas Water Reclamation Plant construction contract awarded by PUB.

The plant will be equipped to receive both industrial and domestic used water streams from two separate deep tunnels for treatment. It will have an initial treatment capacity of 800,000 cubic m a day, and will be co-located with the National Environment Agency's Integrated Waste Management Facility to collectively form Tuas Nexus.

PUB said Tuas Nexus will integrate solid-waste and used-water treatment processes to improve overall plant performance and optimise land use.