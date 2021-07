SINGAPORE - A research team from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has come one step closer to solving a riddle that has troubled geologists for years: Determining if traces of a coastal flooding event were left by a tsunami or a storm.

They found that the key to distinguishing the two events was not in how the sediments looked, but in what they contained: Tsunamis and storm surges leave behind sediments with unique microbial signatures.