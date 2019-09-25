Thundery showers expected in Singapore for next few days but haze may persist: NEA

SINGAPORE - Thundery showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of Sumatra for the next few days, bringing some improvement to the haze situation in the region, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Sept 25).

The prevailing winds are forecast to be light and variable in direction, and may occasionally blow from the south-east or south, NEA said.

Although the recent showers have brought some respite from the haze situation, hot spot activities in Sumatra can be expected to persist.

A total of 115 hot spots were detected, and hot spot activities continued to be observed in central and southern Sumatra.

Singapore may still experience occasional hazy conditions if the prevailing winds blow smoke haze from Sumatra towards Singapore.

NEA said on Wednesday evening that the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings for the next 24 hours are expected to be in the normal range and the 24-hour Pollutants Standards Index (PSI) readings are forecast to be in the good and moderate range.

Widespread thundery showers over Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on Wednesday improved the air quality in Singapore.

Related Story Interactive: Why the haze is back

At 7pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour PSI was between 60 and 65 in the moderate range and the one-hour PM2.5 was between 9-32 micrograms per cubic m, NEA said.