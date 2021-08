SINGAPORE - With a combined age of more than 4½ centuries, three Singapore lighthouses - on Sultan Shoal, Pulau Satumu and Pedra Branca - have helped safeguard navigation, and are now getting their own protection themselves.

With climate change and rising sea levels threatening coastal cities, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is taking precautions to ensure that these maritime stalwarts will remain operational in the long term.