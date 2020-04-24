Thinner crowds at markets with new entry rule

Crowds at four popular wet markets have thinned in the past two days after stricter entry measures were implemented, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

It said queues were visibly shorter at these markets, which had implemented the entry restriction on Wednesday.

On average, queue lengths were shorter by about 30 per cent to 50 per cent, compared with before the rule was implemented.

The four wet markets are Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

Shoppers can visit these markets only on alternate days, depending on the last digit of their identity card or foreign identification card number (FIN).

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an odd number, he can visit only on odd dates of the month.

If the last digit of a person's NRIC or FIN is an even number, including the number zero, he will be allowed entry only on even dates of the month.

NEA said queue lengths have ranged from 20 to 90 people at the four markets since the rule was implemented, compared with about 30 to 180 people on Tuesday during the morning peak period.

At Geylang Serai, the busiest of the four markets, NEA observed an average queue length of not more than 50 people from 7am to 10am yesterday, compared with a consistently long queue of more than 100 people from 8am on Tuesday morning.

More than 90 per cent of patrons had their identification cards with them when they visited the markets, and compliance with the rule increased from an average of 60 per cent to 70 per cent on Wednesday, to 80 per cent to 85 per cent yesterday.

Some flexibility was exercised to ease patrons into the new rule. Those who went on the wrong date were reminded of the new restriction, but were still allowed to enter the markets.

But from today, NEA will be enforcing the rule and those who do not adhere to it will be denied entry.

The agency reminded members of the public to bring their identification cards with them and to visit the markets alone.

For patrons who need assistance with their marketing, such as the elderly and people with disabilities, one other member of the same household or a foreign domestic worker is allowed to accompany them.

NEA encouraged patrons to visit the markets on weekdays during non-peak periods after 10am, when crowds are about 50 per cent smaller than during peak hours.

Meanwhile, close to 170 people have been fined for not complying with safe distancing rules, while more than 30 did not wear a mask outside of their homes yesterday.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli gave the update on Facebook last night. "I hope those who face fines understand that breaching the measures is socially irresponsible," Mr Masagos said.

"Let us continue to make positive adjustments in our daily lives to safeguard public health. Stay home, stay safe."