The sky's the limit in agri-tech solutions

Sky Greens' vertical vegetable farm in a greenhouse in Lim Chu Kang. Sky Urban Solutions, the firm that runs the farm, yesterday launched a new micro-farm solution that combines aquaculture, vertical vegetable farming and freight container spaces that can be customised for storage, farm stays or more. Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the launch event that such agri-tech solutions not only address Singapore's food security challenges, but could also help other countries.

