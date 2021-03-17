The sky's the limit in agri-tech solutions

Sky Greens' vertical vegetable farm in a greenhouse in Lim Chu Kang. Sky Urban Solutions, the firm that runs the farm, yesterday launched a new micro-farm solution that combines aquaculture, vertical vegetable farming and freight container spaces tha
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Sky Greens' vertical vegetable farm in a greenhouse in Lim Chu Kang. Sky Urban Solutions, the firm that runs the farm, yesterday launched a new micro-farm solution that combines aquaculture, vertical vegetable farming and freight container spaces that can be customised for storage, farm stays or more. Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the launch event that such agri-tech solutions not only address Singapore's food security challenges, but could also help other countries. 

SEE SINGAPORE: High-tech 'toolbox' to meet food supply needs

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 17, 2021, with the headline 'The sky's the limit in agri-tech solutions'. Subscribe
Topics: 