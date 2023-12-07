The scientists who track the world’s rapidly diminishing carbon budget

And this year’s study predicts that fossil fuel carbon emissions will reach a new record in 2023, driven largely by strong growth in coal, oil and gas consumption in India and China. On top of this are carbon emissions from land use, such as deforestation and fires globally.

And the world could hit the 1.5 deg C key temperature limit within 7 years at current rates of emissions, the study says.

To explain more about the study and its findings to David Fogarty, is leading climate scientist Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, who coordinates the Global Carbon Budget study. He is also Chair in Mathematical Modelling of the Climate System at the University of Exeter in Britain.

ST’s climate editor David Fogarty is in Dubai now for the ongoing COP28 climate talks and he catches up with Professor Friedlingstein on the sidelines of the event.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

4:07 Key findings from this year’s Global Carbon Budget analysis

6:38 What are the trends for fossil fuel emissions in India and China?

9:38 Which findings from this year’s study concern Professor Friedlingstein the most, and which give him hope?

12:00 Is the world any closer to a global peak of emissions?

14:56 The land and oceans absorb a lot of CO2; will they remain in good shape as the world warms?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

