Malaysia coronavirus lockdown: Food security strategies put to test, but Singapore is 'well prepared'

SINGAPORE - 2020 has been designated the Year of the Singapore Food Story, and amid the ongoing global outbreak of Covid-19, the resilience of the Republic's food security strategies are being put to the test.

But, as an island nation which imports more than 90 per cent of its food, the Republic has been well aware of its vulnerability to global food supply shocks.

The Government has a multi-prong approach to ensuring supplies, and this includes maintaining a stockpile of essential items, importing food from over 170 countries as well as boosting the productivity of local farms.

On Monday (March 16), Malaysia announced that it will be restricting all movement throughout the country from Wednesday until March 31 to prevent further spread of Covid-19 within the country, sparking fears that this could impact the supply of food from Singapore's closest neighbour.

The announcement resulted in the second mass scramble in supermarkets in Singapore in about a month, with throngs of people in them past midnight on Monday and clearing shelves of produce like vegetables and eggs.

The first panic-buying spree took place on Feb 7, after Singapore announced that it would be raising its disease outbreak response to the coronavirus situation by a notch to orange, which is just below the highest level of red.

In both instances, Singapore's largest supermarket chain FairPrice started imposing purchase limits on certain items, with new restrictions imposed on Tuesday on how much poultry and eggs each customer is allowed to buy.

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has urged Singaporeans to buy responsibly, and assured them that the Republic has made contingency plans for a disruption of food supply from Malaysia and has more than three months' stockpile if people exercised restraint.

But whether it be disruptions in the food supply due to climate change, geopolitical tensions or the current Covid-19 outbreak, Singapore has prepared itself for this eventuality, said food security expert Cecilia Tortajada.

Dr Tortajada, a senior research fellow from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said: "The Singapore Government is well prepared for disruptions to its food supply and has been planning for this for many years.

"The people in Singapore will not go hungry."

But she cautioned against panic buying, which has a ripple effect.

"It will cause others to rush for fresh produce, which cannot be kept as long as other essentials such as toilet paper, and deprive others of getting the food which they need," she said.

BEING PREPARED

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, said during the debate on his ministry's budget earlier this month: "Singapore, which currently imports more than 90 per cent of our food, will be vulnerable (to disruptions in food supply).

"In the face of these changes, we have developed three food baskets to ensure our food security by diversifying food sources, growing food overseas and growing local."

Malaysia's announcement on Monday may have taken many by surprise, but it is not the first time that the supply of food from across the Causeway has been threatened.

In 2004, for example, Singapore's egg supply was disrupted when the emergence of avian flu (H5N1) on a poultry farm in Kelantan resulted in the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (now known as the Singapore Food Agency or SFA) imposing a ban on all poultry products from Malaysia.

In 2018, the Malaysian government said it would prohibit the export of seafood from Jan 1 to Feb 28 and from May 1 to June 30 in 2019 to meet supply shortages during the monsoon and festive seasons.

Singapore imports many food items - such as eggs, poultry, fish and vegetables - from Malaysia. But its needs also come other places than just across the Causeway .

Today, Singapore's food imports come from over 170 countries and regions, Mr Masagos said earlier this month.

The Straits Times reported in October last year that eggs, for example, come from countries including Australia, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Thailand and the United States.

Diversification has always been one of Singapore's key strategies to ensuring a secure supply of safe food, a spokesman for the SFA told ST last month.

While fresh food items such as vegetables, fruits and fish are imported from Malaysia, they also come from a wide range of other sources, including elsewhere in the region, such as China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and farther afield, such as the US and South Africa.

The spokesman told ST then: "Our importers are ready to tap on other available sources should there be a disruption of food supply to minimise the overall impact on our food supply."

Since last year, the SFA introduced requirements for egg importers to adopt plans to mitigate the impact of any supply disruptions.

GROWING LOCAL

In land-scarce Singapore, less than 1 per cent of land area is currently used for agricultural food production.

But what it lacks in size, the country is making up for in innovation and technology.

The Government is also helping farmers harness technology to boost produce yield in a smaller footprint, by offering grants under the Agriculture Productivity Fund.

This includes, for example, nurturing vertical gardens to maximise the country's land use, and bringing farming indoors to protect crops against the ravages of climate change.

And while Singapore currently grows less than 10 per cent of its food, the Government has set a 2030 timeline for local production to meet 30 per cent of Singapore's nutritional needs.

Other than harnessing technology, the Government is also looking to expand Singapore's food production areas on land and in the sea.

On land, Lim Chu Kang could well become the nation's food bowl, with the SFA embarking on a study this year on how the larger Lim Chu Kang agriculture area can be redeveloped to enhance food production.

The study will look at the possibility of centralised facilities and services to reduce the cost of food production, and how circular economy principles can be introduced, so that the by-product of one farm can be used as an input for another. This could include using animal waste as fertiliser, for example.

And out at sea, the SFA is studying how fish farming can be done in the deeper southern waters of Singapore, where only one fish farming company - Barramundi Asia - currently operates over two farm sites. The other 108 licensed sea-based fish farm sites are situated in the Strait of Johor to Singapore's north.

In 2019, fish farms in Singapore produced 4,700 tonnes of fish, accounting for 10 per cent of local live and chilled fish consumption.

Fish is a nutritious source of protein and has the potential of closing the resource loop, said the SFA spokesman.

"This will ensure that we will be able to produce the agriculture inputs that we need, such as fish feed, fry and vaccines, and have the resources to produce fish locally even if trade flows are disrupted," she said.