The fantastic comeback birds and where to find them

SINGAPORE – Twenty-four species of birds are bouncing back in Singapore, according to the latest assessment of the conservation status of 413 bird species here published in September.

Another five, however, are more threatened than they were before.

The list was prepared for the third edition of the Singapore Red Data Book by the National Parks Board, which was last updated in 2008.

The Straits Times highlights some of the birds making a comeback and others that have become rarer.

1. Buffy fish owl (Ketupa ketupu)