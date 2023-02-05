The critical role Asean and EU play in restoring biodiversity

Until recently, international meetings on biodiversity, held under the auspices of the Convention on Biodiversity, have suffered relative anonymity compared with higher-profile climate negotiations. While nature groups and environmental scientists have long pointed out the link between climate and biodiversity crises, climate solutions have neglected biodiversity in favour of renewable energy or green technology development.

The recent COP15 in Montreal ratified a new post-2020 Biodiversity Framework, with notable elements in setting aside 30 per cent of the earth’s land and oceans for the protection of nature, and restoring at least 30 per cent of the world’s degraded habitats.

This is particularly important for the majestic forests, rich coral reefs, wetlands and tropical peatlands in South-east Asia. But critical ecosystems need considerable human assistance to recover. Degraded habitats, particularly peatlands, emit a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide, which causes climate change, more volatile and extreme weather and consequently an increase in natural disasters such as landslides or flooding.

Healthy ecosystems, on the other hand, store unimaginably large amounts of carbon, buffering us against the dangers of climate instability. What’s critical is a strategic approach to land management, integrating efficient agricultural production with the protection of healthy and diverse habitats, while degraded landscapes are being restored.

Currently, the mammoth task to restore habitats has highlighted how South-east Asia lacks a coordinated vision, with its initiatives scattered across the region. While an international mandate to restore degraded habitats is a laudable and necessary step, a strong framework and a mechanism to translate policy into meaningful action and outcomes are a must.

In this regard, the announcement in 2022 that the European Commission had tabled a Nature Restoration Law, which will impose binding targets on member states to facilitate the recovery of nature, offers policymakers in South-east Asia a formula to reflect on.

The law, which remains to be passed, creates a framework that will see EU member states restore a variety of degraded habitats including forests, peatlands, wetlands, grasslands and seagrass meadows. It will see them attempt to reverse the decline of pollinators, prevent net loss of green urban spaces, maintain a minimum level of canopy cover in European cities, increase farmland diversity, as well as improve the quality and flow of rivers.

There will undoubtedly be much discussion between the European Commission and member states on implementing these obligations nationally. The final result may well be an uneven tapestry negotiated in the back rooms of European politics rather than a legislative tour de force. Nevertheless, the proposed law is an instrument of laudable ambition and appears to embrace several key principles of environmental protection and governance.

First, traditional narratives on the co-existence of nature and development are replaced by a firmer and more holistic acceptance that nature plays a part in economic growth, climate resilience, food and water security, clean air and water, as well as physical and mental health. In the wake of Covid-19, the law exposes the consequences from a rapacious relationship with nature, and is a clarion call for green recovery and growth.

Second, the law accepts that nature is in a state of crisis, and that restoration rectifies consequential maladies while seeking to deliver both ecological functionality and human well-being.

Third, it is premised on the benefits of a collective and coordinated approach across a political geography rather than a reliance only on well-meaning national initiatives.

Finally, it accepts that restoration must embrace a variety of carefully considered approaches and modalities that go beyond well-choreographed tree-planting initiatives. These potentially include giving nature the space to recover and incentivising those who facilitate recovery. Implicit in the law is also the notion that, if we pursue restoration as assiduously as we should, green jobs would follow along with economic growth.

Few would contest the validity and applicability of these principles to South-east Asia, where it is acknowledged that uneven weather patterns and natural disasters will increasingly impact economic growth and resilience, leaving the poor the most affected.

Can restoring biodiversity in South-east Asia be achieved within the framework of a far more conservative political instrument like Asean? It does not have the mandate to bind member states and enforce obligations. Non-interference in the internal affairs of states is a sacrosanct principle, and economic prerogatives are guarded fiercely.

With decisions taken by consensus, it’s always challenging to achieve common understanding across a bloc where economic development is uneven, cultural experience more varied, and a more structured union is not envisaged. Yet, it is arguable that the principles that the law embraces can find a home within the unique vision that is Asean.

Asean initiatives have already embraced the restoration pathway. The Asean Centre for Biodiversity, through the Asean Green Initiative and its Biodiversity Conservation Programme, is already well positioned to facilitate and coordinate the restoration of ecosystems. Asean has also come together in the context of the Asean Peatland Management Strategy to address the sustainable management of peatlands.

Although Asean cannot mandate or enforce, it can play a significant role to convene, influence and connect.