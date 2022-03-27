Tg Pagar gets new eco play area to connect

Residents of Tanjong Pagar will have access to a new eco-playground located at a site where organisers are looking at hosting outdoor concerts and carnivals to connect the community amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The playground was launched yesterday by Discover Tanjong Pagar, a group of eight property and business owners based in Tanjong Pagar hoping to make the precinct more vibrant.

Mr Chai Khye Yeien, co-chairman of the group, said: "We have plans to organise some carnivals over the weekends in time to come now that the restrictions have eased. We can bring in food trucks to make (Tanjong Pagar) bustling."

The playground is located at the site of Discover Tanjong Pagar Community Green, a 1,650 sq m space bounded by Tras Link, Wallich Street and Peck Seah Street.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, shared her vision for the site.

"Covid-19 has meant that we have had to maintain social distancing. We see how the lack of social interaction has impacted mental health. People have to build those bonds again after so long," she said.

Ms Indranee, who is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said she hopes there can be activities to give people the opportunity to connect and have that sense of community.

"You could have quartets, scaled-down orchestras playing in the evenings (here).

"In the morning, I would imagine it would be quite good for taiji programmes," she added.

Most Covid-19 curbs will be eased from Tuesday as Singapore moves towards living with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced last Thursday.

Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces, and people can gather in groups of up to 10 people.

These measures have been welcomed by leaders in the business community, especially those in the food and beverage and hospitality sectors.

Mr Kenneth Li, chairman of Discover Tanjong Pagar and managing director of Carlton City Hotel Singapore, which is located in the area, said: "We're looking to get back to our day-to-day business, which is welcoming tourists and making them have an enjoyable stay in Singapore."

Tanjong Pagar resident Ren Qiao was with her two children aged three and seven at the newly launched playground yesterday. The 41-year-old housewife said: "It's great for the kids. I hope activities can be organised here as well, so that the children can try out sports such as soccer, or attend outdoor drawing workshops."

Designed and built by Roger& Sons, the playground is made from upcycled wood from felled old trees.

It includes a series of logs of uneven height and dynamo bicycles so that children can see how the energy generated through pedalling can be converted to power fairy lights strewn over the logs.

The playground was designed with inclusiveness in mind, with square wood pieces teaching children sign language greetings.

The benches are also equipped with handlebars, making it convenient for seniors in the precinct to use.