Tapping the oceans for CO2 removal to producing renewable fuel: How innovations are tackling climate change

As worldwide carbon emissions continue to increase, decarbonisation – the process of reducing or entirely eliminating these emissions – has come into focus as a way to slow down global warming. Just last month, the United Nations also warned about the looming arrival of a global boiling era.

One cutting-edge solution that is helping to remove the greenhouse gas through seawater can be found along the shores of Tuas.

Since 2022, PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, has been working with start-up Equatic on a pilot system for carbon removal. This integrates the former’s desalination operations at its research and development (R&D) facility in Tuas with the latter’s bold technology to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, via seawater, which contains around 150 times more carbon dioxide (by volume) than the atmosphere. Equatic’s pilot system, which has been in operation since April 2023, is able to remove approximately 100kg of carbon dioxide per day.

New possibilities for carbon removal

Equatic’s seawater electrolysis technology – which was developed and patented worldwide by scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Institute for Carbon Management – piqued the interest of Temasek Foundation, and was eventually crowned the winner of The Liveability Challenge (TLC) in 2021.

As one of Temasek Foundation’s ﬂagship sustainability platforms, TLC nurtures innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the pressing challenges of urban cities – including climate change.

“Winning TLC in 2021 and working with Temasek Foundation and PUB has provided Equatic with essential resources, enabling rapid progress from research, to demonstration, to commercialisation,” said Professor Gaurav N. Sant, co-founder of Equatic. “This partnership has enabled Equatic to evaluate its technology’s implementation at a scale that is a million times larger than the laboratory-bench scale, from a standing start, in 24 months.”

Equatic’s solution removes carbon dioxide from seawater by electrolysis. This process traps carbon dioxide permanently in the form of dissolved bicarbonate ions and solid mineral carbonates. Energy-rich hydrogen, a green fuel that can displace fossil fuels, is produced during the process. Furthermore, the mineral carbonates that are produced can potentially be used for land reclamation and concrete construction. Equatic is rapidly commercialising this technology with large carbon dioxide removal and green hydrogen offtake agreements in-place with companies, such as Boeing.