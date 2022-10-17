T-Rex skeleton to go on display in Singapore before auction in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE - In 2020, 79 bones belonging to a Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) was excavated from a remote ranch on fossil-rich land in Montana in the United States.

Between Oct 28 and 30, the dinosaur skeleton - assembled from the uncovered bones and additional casts - will be displayed at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, before it goes to auction on Nov 30 in Hong Kong.

This will be the first Asian auction of a T-Rex skeleton, whose estimated value in this particular case is between US$15 million and US$25 million (S$21 million and S$36 million).

The most popular dinosaur species has not yet been displayed in a museum in Asia, said auction house Christie's Hong Kong.

The three-day public preview of the T-Rex, named Shen, is free but visitors need to register in advance via this link.

Shen means god-like in Chinese, but the skeleton's buyer can rename it. The 1,400kg fossilised skeleton will headline Christie's 20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

However, the auctioning of rare fossils - especially high-profile sales of dinosaurs - has historically been contentious because wealthy private collectors can outbid museums that showcase such key relics of natural history.

Palaeontologists worry that if a dinosaur fossil is stored away in a private collector's basement, for instance, it will not be accessible to the public or scientists.

Dr Makoto Manabe, deputy director of Tokyo's National Museum of Nature and Science, said: "If fossils are really important in science, they should be studied and scrutinised for generations to come in the public domain. Nobody owns the fossils."

Renowned American palaeontologist Jack Horner added that specimens do not have much scientific value if researchers do not have access to the excavation site.

"Details of the site are important to possibly determine the animals' cause of death, and geologic context reveals its potential evolutionary status," he said.

In the US, fossils found on private property belong to the landowner.

Fossils show humanity how living things, landscapes and climate have changed over time.

Christie's head of science and natural history James Hyslop added: "Every T-Rex find is different... Shen the T-Rex preserves some of the very rare bones from the tip of the tail. Other bones have bite marks that tell part of the story of how these animals lived and fought."

Osteoarthritis was also detected in Shen, which is believed to be male.