Suspected new species found in S'pore

The velvet worm is far from being a worm.

Existing in its own biological classification known as Onychophora, fossils of these velvety creatures have been dated as far back as around 500 million years ago.

A team of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) scientists suspect that during their research into the velvet worm's slime, they have stumbled onto a new species of this prehistoric worm in the forests of Singapore.

Dr Bhargy Sharma, a research fellow at NTU's School of Materials Science and Engineering and one of the lead authors of the research paper, said: "When we began the study three years ago, we heard that there were velvet worms that were native to Singapore and so decided to use them for our study."

The study she refers to is on the proteins in the velvet worm's slime.

It was supervised by Professor Ali Miserez and conducted primarily by Dr Bhargy and Dr Yang Lu, who has since left NTU. It was published in the journal Advanced Science.

Dr Bhargy added: "While we knew these worms were native to Singapore, we thought they had migrated from Thailand a long time ago, where the closest known tropical species of velvet worm is known to originate."

However, in the course of their research and through correspondence with other velvet worm scientists in Germany and Canada, it came to the team's attention that the worms were physically different from the velvet worms of other species.

Dr Lu added that genetic differences were also found between the Singapore velvet worms and other Asian ones.

Dr Lu said: "The phylogenetic similarity of marker genes to all known species in the National Centre for Biotechnology Information database is less than 80 per cent, even to the species found in Thailand."

Sequences with less than 95 per cent similarity were already considered as different species, although this can be arbitrarily defined, Dr Lu said.

The team has since sent specimens to scientists in Germany and Canada for analysis.

Should the Singapore velvet worm be confirmed as a new species, the team hopes to integrate Singapura into the species' name.

Dr Bhargy said: "If this worm is confirmed to be a species specific to Singapore, this would open up so many interesting questions for me. Like when did the worms genetically diverge from other Asian worms? And how?"

She added: "Since they can't migrate by sea, a new species could suggest that these worms were in Singapore maybe more than 500 million years ago."

Dr Lu said: "There were also theories that they may move with soil or even wood material transported between countries or islands."

Ultimately, Dr Lu added, more scientific research has to be done to verify this suspicion.

Gena Soh