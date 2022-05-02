Sunlight vital for mangrove seedlings to survive: Yale-NUS study

SINGAPORE - Mangroves are coastal sentinels that can protect an area from sea-level rise, but only a small proportion of seedlings transplanted into an area survive.

The findings of new research led by Yale-NUS College scientists, however, could help increase the success rate of such transplants.

On March 31, the team led by Associate Professor Michiel van Breugel and Professor Taylor Sloey, who has since left the college, published in the journal Restoration Ecology the results of a study about the different factors that can affect mangrove seedling survival.

By monitoring the environmental conditions of more than 900 naturally established mangrove seedlings in Pulau Ubin, the team found that light is the strongest factor that predicts the seedlings' survival after they have been established.

A seedling is deemed established when it can produce new growths, like new leaves.

Prof van Breugel said: "In many mangrove studies, hydrology is often thought to be the major limiting variable to seedling survival."

The hydrology of the area describes the level, frequency, duration and type of flooding in an area, among other things.

He said: "This makes sense because mangroves live in areas that are frequently flooded by seawater at high tide."

During high tide, the roots of these mangrove seedlings are starved of oxygen. While experiencing oxygen starvation, the seedlings also have the additional work of expelling salt from their bodies.

This is an energy-taxing process for the seedlings, which can cause them to die, Prof van Breugel said.

Under these harsh conditions, less than 50 per cent of all naturally established seedlings surveyed by the team survived after six months.

After another six months, only less than 20 per cent of them were left standing.

However, the team found that the surviving seedlings enjoyed a higher median level of sunshine than the ones that had perished.

Prof van Breugel said: "A lot of light is required to maintain all the physiological machinery inside their roots to survive under such stressful conditions."