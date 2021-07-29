Sun halo spotted amid sweltering heat

Many people in eastern Singapore were treated to the sight of a sun halo yesterday. The ring around the sun was spotted at noon on another baking hot day. Sun halos are typically seen when thin clouds of small ice crystals high up in the sky play with light in a particular way. The optical phenomenon coincided with the relentless heat, with temperatures of up to 34 deg C yesterday. The Meteorological Service had forecast warm temperatures for the last two weeks of this month, particularly in the absence of cloud cover.