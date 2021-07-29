Sun halo spotted amid sweltering heat

Many people in eastern Singapore were treated to the sight of a sun halo yesterday. The ring around the sun was spotted at noon on another baking hot day. Sun halos are typically seen when thin clouds of small ice crystals high up in the sky play wit
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Many people in eastern Singapore were treated to the sight of a sun halo yesterday. The ring around the sun was spotted at noon on another baking hot day. Sun halos are typically seen when thin clouds of small ice crystals high up in the sky play with light in a particular way. The optical phenomenon coincided with the relentless heat, with temperatures of up to 34 deg C yesterday. The Meteorological Service had forecast warm temperatures for the last two weeks of this month, particularly in the absence of cloud cover.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2021, with the headline 'Sun halo spotted amid sweltering heat'. Subscribe
Topics: 