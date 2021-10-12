Subsea cable planned to import green power from Indonesia to S'pore, SP partners France's EDF

SINGAPORE - A subsea cable will be developed to import renewable energy from Indonesia to Singapore.

Power grid operator SP Group has partnered with French energy company EDF Group to develop the infrastructure which will include a proposed 1,000 mega-watt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic plant, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Oct 12).

The two power companies will be conducting commercial, regulatory and technical feasibility studies for the subsea cable under a memorandum of understanding signed on Monday.

They will also be exploring opportunities to widen the interconnection to other clean energy sources in Indonesia.

Singapore has been looking to meet more of its power needs with renewable energy by scaling up solar power generation across the island and importing it, including from Malaysia.

Currently, Singapore relies overwhelmingly on gas for power generation.

Plans are also underway to import energy from Australia through a 740km subsea cable.

There are also plans to begin trialling the import of hydropower from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia.

The latest subsea cable project is being led by EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of EDF.

"When completed, the subsea transmission cable will be a key enabler for regional power system integration," the statement said.

Mr Stanley Huang, group chief executive officer of SP Group, said: "The subsea transmission cable will be an important part of the regional grid interconnection and allow us to better plan for future network requirements to maintain our reliability standard."