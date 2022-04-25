Storm chasing photographers welcome high levels of lightning activity in April

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been experiencing frequent thunderstorms and startling bolts of lightning since the start of April, and storm chasing shutterbugs are having a field day.

While these storms and lightning may have scuttled many outdoor plans, some photographers like music director Simon Lim, 53, have welcomed them with glee.

High levels of lightning activity usually occurs in Singapore during the inter-monsoon period, which happens twice yearly, between late March and May, and October and November.

Mr Lim, a recreational photographer, said: "Singapore is ranked top three in the world for lightning activity and we are blessed to be able to admire this phenomenon in a safe environment."

Pictures of spectacular lightning-lit skies have been shared widely on the Internet.

When lightning struck over the eastern parts of Singapore on April 17, Mr Lim was at the balcony of his 18th-storey home near Marine Parade at 8.40pm, his camera ready to capture the bright bolts in the sky.

In a span of 18 minutes, he snapped a series of shots of the purple night sky illuminated by lightning, capturing at least 40 bolts in his photos.

After he processed and blended the images into a single photo, he posted it on Facebook group CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore the following day. To date, his picture has been shared about 3,800 times.

Mr Jonathan Ho, 45, another lightning buff from the Facebook group who chased the light show on April 17, said that his interest in storm photography has made him more interested in meteorology.

The professional photographer said: "In order to take better pictures, I've been constantly learning more about how storms form. This knowledge gives me time to get to my preferred locations and vantage points before a storm happens."

He added: "For example, storms don't build up slowly - they discharge fast then taper off. So it's important to rush to a location when you see storm clouds building up."

Recreational photographer James Gan, 53, said that anyone can participate in storm chasing using the National Environment Agency's myENV mobile app.

The app gives information about the movement of stormy clouds over Singapore, among other things.

Mr Gan, an insurance agent, said: "Chasing and capturing these lightning storms can showcase the wonders of nature."

He added: "It is easy to do a set-up for lightning shots. Even an iPhone can get good videos and images."