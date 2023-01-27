ST Podcasts (Davos 2023): Skill sets for youths in climate crisis fight; future of automobiles

(From left) ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi speaks with Australian National University’s vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.  PHOTO: ANU
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore’s latest key news and has a range of specialist shows on Asian geopolitics, health, climate change, money, career, sports, pop culture and entertainment. 

In this episode below, ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi speaks with Australian National University’s vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt on the global fight against climate change, during World Economic Forum’s annual meeting 2023 in Davos from Jan 16-20. 

He also offers tips on youths getting a skill set that can be updated in the coming 50 years.

In this episode below, ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi speaks with Dr Gill Pratt, on the future of automobiles during World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos from Jan 16-20. 

Dr Pratt is chief scientist and executive fellow for research at Toyota Motor Corporation, and is the chief executive of Toyota Research Institute.

Produced by: Shefali Rekhi (shefali@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

