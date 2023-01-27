ST Podcasts (Davos 2023): Skill sets for youths in climate crisis fight; future of automobiles

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore’s latest key news and has a range of specialist shows on Asian geopolitics, health, climate change, money, career, sports, pop culture and entertainment.
In this episode below, ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi speaks with Australian National University’s vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt on the global fight against climate change, during World Economic Forum’s annual meeting 2023 in Davos from Jan 16-20.
He also offers tips on youths getting a skill set that can be updated in the coming 50 years.
In this episode below, ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi speaks with Dr Gill Pratt, on the future of automobiles during World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos from Jan 16-20.
Dr Pratt is chief scientist and executive fellow for research at Toyota Motor Corporation, and is the chief executive of Toyota Research Institute.
Produced by: Shefali Rekhi (shefali@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow ST Podcasts channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/wukV
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukK
Spotify: https://str.sg/wukH
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukr
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!