ST Podcasts (Davos 2023): Skill sets for youths in climate crisis fight; future of automobiles

In this episode below, ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi speaks with Australian National University’s vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt on the global fight against climate change, during World Economic Forum’s annual meeting 2023 in Davos from Jan 16-20.

He also offers tips on youths getting a skill set that can be updated in the coming 50 years.