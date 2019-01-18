ST Podcast: Climate of change: Power to (young) people

Why It Matters - Climate of change: Power to (young) people

Synopsis: The role of young people in this year’s pivotal climate change talks in Poland have been highlighted ever since 15-year-old Swedish teen Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August in order to pressure her government to take more drastic climate action.

In this episode, The Straits Times' environment correspondent Audrey Tan speaks with three young people from different parts of the world to find out their motivations for taking climate action.

They are Mr Eric Bea, 24, a fourth-year NUS law student, Ms Liyana Yamin, 25, from the engagement and capacity-building working group and Malaysian climate NGO, Malaysia Youth Delegation, and Mr Garfield Kwan, 28, a PhD candidate in marine biology at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and founder of scientific cartoon series Squidtoons.

