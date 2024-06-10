ST Explains: Will climate change increase the likelihood of lightning in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Located near the equator, Singapore has become a contender for the world’s lightning capital with its many thunderstorms.
The country has one of the highest lightning rates in the world, with strikes occasionally harming people and infrastructure. On June 3, one such bolt sparked a fire that crippled a northern stretch of the North-South Line during evening peak hours.
In January, three workers on the roof of a Build-To-Order block in Bartley were taken to hospital after a bolt of lightning struck near them.
Using the latest data from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), The Straits Times looks at why Singapore is a lightning magnet and whether climate change will increase the likelihood of such strikes.
Why is Singapore hit by so much lightning?
Lightning is a large electrical spark caused by the difference in charges between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds. It discharges in a blinding flash.
There are on average 175 days that lightning was detected in Singapore annually, based on records at the Changi Climate Station, the National Environment Agency’s MSS told ST.
This amounts to nearly one in every two days each year.
Thunderstorms that occur all year round in Singapore arise from two major rain-bearing weather systems.
First, localised thunderstorms are brought about by breeze carrying moisture from the sea inland. The moist air mixes with rising warm land air caused by the sun and, under unstable conditions, form a thunderstorm.
The second, Sumatra squalls, is a line of thunderstorms that travels towards Singapore after developing over the island of Sumatra or the Strait of Malacca.
About 20 per cent of lightning hits the ground, making these the most dangerous kind of bolts.
According to MSS’ lightning information service, 11 of such cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were detected between 5.20pm and 5.24pm, near Kranji MRT station on June 3, shortly before a bolt was reported to have damaged trackside equipment.
Even in the absence of a thunderstorm at a location, lightning from a thunderstorm cloud more than 10km away, also known as a bolt from the blue, can still strike the ground.
When does Singapore get the most lightning?
The highest lightning activity occurs in April, May, October and November, said MSS.
These are known as the inter-monsoon months, when the predominantly light and variable winds spur the development of intense localised thunderstorms.
On average, the inter-monsoon months account for about half of the lightning strikes detected here in a year, said MSS.
Will climate change increase the frequency of lightning?
Associate Professor Steve Yim from Nanyang Technological University’s Asian School of the Environment said: “Generally speaking, climate change could increase the frequency of lightning due to the enhanced convection and more moisture in the atmosphere.”
Theoretically, soaring temperatures worldwide due to climate change could boost the odds of a thunderstorm. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, or about 7 per cent more moisture per 1 deg C of warming, according to the Royal Meteorological Society in the United Kingdom.
In 2014, scientists from University of California, Berkeley, and State University of New York predicted that the number of lightning strikes in the United States will rise by about 12 per cent for every degree rise in global average air temperature.
In the tropics, more energy will need to be released when the atmosphere closest to the earth’s surface is heated, said Prof Yim.
This could result in more lightning, as convection currents - heat-driven cycles caused by differences in temperature - will become more frequent, he added.
However, large uncertainties still exist in models to represent the interaction of aerosols and clouds, which affects the accuracy of forecasting lightning, said Prof Yim.
Meanwhile, there has been no significant change in the annual number of days that lightning was recorded in Changi over the past 30 years, according to MSS. The rate of lightning strikes has also not changed significantly.
How dangerous is lightning?
Those struck by lightning can suffer physical injuries like burns, cataracts and fractured skulls. They can also suffer psychological injuries like post-traumatic stress disorder or depression.
Only about 10 per cent of people who are struck by lightning are killed, according to statistics from the US National Weather Service.
In February, a footballer in Indonesia died after he was struck by lightning during a match.
In 2011, a man died after he and another man were struck by lightning while fishing at Coney Island.
Lightning strikes can damage equipment, but infrastructure like lighting rods have been put in place to shield people in Singapore.
For instance, people in trains are safe during a lightning storm as trains are protected by an enclosure made of conductive material, also known as a Faraday cage.
What can I do to protect myself from getting struck by lightning?
Lightning that hits the ground tends to strike conductive objects at a higher level first.
Said Prof Yim: “But people still should avoid being exposed to lightning in an open space. Lightning in Singapore is typically strong, so the safest way is to stay under a shelter.”
While technology has allowed countries to forecast lightning more accurately, it is still impossible to forecast all lightning events, especially during seasons when convection is strong, he added.
The public can also take the following precautions advised by MSS in the event of lightning strikes:
- Do not stay in or near water bodies like the sea or swimming pool
- Minimise use of electrical appliances
- Avoid holding metal objects like golf clubs
- Do not seek shelter under tall trees or small structures like a tent. Instead, seek shelter in a building or a car
- Wait at least 30 minutes after thunder is last heard before resuming outdoor activities
The latest weather information can be accessed at this website.