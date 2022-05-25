ST Explains: Why has it been so hot, and are some parts of Singapore warmer than others?

SINGAPORE - High humidity can irritate but combine that with low wind speeds, for example, and it will get even more uncomfortable.
Weather scientists say that explains why it can feel hotter than what the thermometer may be showing.
SINGAPORE - High humidity can irritate but combine that with low wind speeds, for example, and it will get even more uncomfortable.
Weather scientists say that explains why it can feel hotter than what the thermometer may be showing.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.