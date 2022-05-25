ST Explains: Why has it been so hot, and are some parts of Singapore warmer than others?

The mercury hit new highs in Singapore over the last two months. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - High humidity can irritate but combine that with low wind speeds, for example, and it will get even more uncomfortable.

Weather scientists say that explains why it can feel hotter than what the thermometer may be showing.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top