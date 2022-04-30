Squirrel camera among ideas proposed in new initiative to spur ground-up sustainability efforts

SINGAPORE - A 24-hour live stream of some 20 squirrels living along a stretch of palm trees in Bedok, coupled with educational dos and don'ts on how to interact with them.

The squirrel camera is among new ideas raised by participants in a group workshop held under a nationwide movement that aims to spur green citizenry and galvanise ground-up sustainability efforts.

At the launch of Green Action for Communities on Saturday (April 30) at Institute of Technical Education College East, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said it is critical to harness the ideas and energy of the community, with every individual doing his part, in order for Singapore Green Plan 2030 to succeed.

The Green Plan, which cuts across all sectors of society, charts the nation's way towards a more sustainable future over the next decade.

Mr Heng said the purpose of the Green Action for Communities movement is to bring together members of the community to plan, organise and implement sustainability initiatives.

"The possibilities are boundless when we tap the creativity, passion and expertise of the community. This is especially so for an issue like sustainability, which many care strongly about and are prepared to do something about it," he said.

On Saturday, more than 70 community members, including grassroots leaders, from the South East district attended a group workshop to brainstorm and develop a sustainability framework tailored to their division.

It was hosted by Minister of State for National Development and Communication and Information Tan Kiat How and South East District Mayor Mohd Fahmi Aliman.

Other ideas proposed at Saturday's workshop include collecting old sports shoes with rubber soles to be upcycled into a jogging track and coordinating WhatsApp group chats for residents in individual Housing Board blocks to exchange items they do not need while fostering neighbourly relations.

Another four such workshops will be held in other districts.

After the workshops, further support will be given to participants to expand their ideas into tangible action plans that involve residents in their district.

TV director David Suen, 45, said he took the opportunity at the workshop to propose the idea of a squirrel camera in Bedok where he has been spotting them for a long time around Block 31 Bedok South Avenue 2.

The long-time Bedok resident and green ambassador said the idea came to him after watching similar squirrel cameras in the United States, which he described as therapeutic.

"We have a lively community of otter-lovers who like to spot otters, so I thought why can't we do the same for our well-loved squirrels in Bedok?" said Mr Suen.