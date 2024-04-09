Springleaf, Tengah among potential hot spots for birds crashing into buildings: Study

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s ambitions to weave more nature into the city could come at a cost for certain species of birds, which are more prone to crashing into buildings near forested areas, a new study has found.

Led by Singaporean bird scientist David Tan, the study identified six areas linked to future developments – including Tengah and Springleaf – where birds could face increased risk of flying into buildings.

Certain species of resident birds, like green pigeons and emerald doves, often move between forest patches in their search for food, and could face an increased risk of flying into buildings that are located near the forest edge, the study said.

Migratory species, such as the yellow-rumped flycatcher, also face the risk of crashing into buildings near forests, since they seek out forest patches to forage and rest.

This study comes amid Singapore’s City in Nature push, where the Government aims to bring nature closer to places where people work and live.

“For new developments that incorporate forests into their urban design to be truly environmentally friendly, we need to think about more than just managing interactions between humans and wildlife,” Mr Tan, who is pursuing a doctoral degree in biology at the University of New Mexico, told The Straits Times. “Indirect human-induced fatalities like bird collisions should also be considered.”

The phenomenon of birds crashing into buildings is not unique to Singapore. Every year, billions of birds die after smashing into glass buildings that they cannot see or from exhaustion as a result of getting confused by city lights.

In North America alone, nearly one billion birds are estimated to die from flying into buildings annually, and multiple studies have been done on bird-building collisions in small clusters of buildings there.

Mr Tan’s study, published in journal Conservation Biology in March, marks one of the first city-scale studies into the problem in Asia.

For the study, Mr Tan and his co-authors pored over reports of dead birds submitted between 2013 and 2020 by members of the public on social media or via a hotline manned by researchers from the Avian Evolution Lab at the National University of Singapore. The researchers looked into details such as where the birds were found and the likely cause of injury or death.

A total of 224 birds were determined to have died after crashing into buildings, as they were found at the base of buildings with signs of facial injury or head trauma.

Like crime scene investigators, the researchers next sought to identify factors that could predict bird-building crashes based on evidence like building and satellite data.

They found that the proximity of forests to buildings was a key driver of these incidents.

Said Mr Tan: “Forest proximity is the biggest driver of collisions for both resident and migrant birds because they tend to move between forest patches to forage. So it’s likely that these birds will hit buildings near the forest edge.”

The researchers also identified future collision hot spots from modelling studies based on the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2019, which shows Singapore’s land use over the next 10 to 15 years.