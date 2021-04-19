HOME IN FOCUS

S'pore's coastal guardians against the rising sea

There is no one-size-fits all approach to protecting the country's varied coastlines

Volunteers helping with reforestation efforts in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. By planting a specially curated palette of native coastal and back mangrove plants, the rate of mangrove growth will be enhanced, especially in areas where regeneratio
Volunteers helping with reforestation efforts in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. By planting a specially curated palette of native coastal and back mangrove plants, the rate of mangrove growth will be enhanced, especially in areas where regeneration is lower. Targeted planting of rare mangroves also aids the increase in diversity of species. In addition, mangrove species that help to attract pollinators are planted. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A vertical seawall surrounding Coney Island. Concrete seawalls and stone revetment walls also help protect Singapore's coastline.
A vertical seawall surrounding Coney Island. Concrete seawalls and stone revetment walls also help protect Singapore's coastline. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
To address coastal erosion along the shorelines, the National Parks Board implements measures such as beach nourishment, soft armouring using geo-bags and construction of sea dykes. For example, at Pasir Ris Park, the relentless beating of waves has
To address coastal erosion along the shorelines, the National Parks Board implements measures such as beach nourishment, soft armouring using geo-bags and construction of sea dykes. For example, at Pasir Ris Park, the relentless beating of waves has eroded sections of the beach. Stretches that are at risk are restored and stabilised with geo-bags, which are sand-filled geotextile containers stitched manually to form a bag. These are then stacked to protect the eroded beaches. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Part of a caisson, a retaining structure used as a sea wall for reclaiming land in building Tuas Port. This forms the base from which the port will be built to at least 5m above sea level. The Meteorological Service Singapore assessed last year that
Part of a caisson, a retaining structure used as a sea wall for reclaiming land in building Tuas Port. This forms the base from which the port will be built to at least 5m above sea level. The Meteorological Service Singapore assessed last year that the country's average sea level today is 14cm above pre-1970 levels. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
About 70 per cent of Singapore's coastline is currently protected by hard structures, which include hard infrastructure like the Marina Barrage.
About 70 per cent of Singapore's coastline is currently protected by hard structures, which include hard infrastructure like the Marina Barrage. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Rocky shores like those which line Labrador Nature Reserve are rare habitats, making up less than 1 per cent of Singapore's coastline.
Rocky shores like those which line Labrador Nature Reserve are rare habitats, making up less than 1 per cent of Singapore's coastline. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
National University of Singapore marine biologists (from left) Kikuzawa Yuichi Preslie, Lionel Ng and Toh Tai Chong are part of a team which surveys corals growing on sloping seawalls off Lazarus Island.
National University of Singapore marine biologists (from left) Kikuzawa Yuichi Preslie, Lionel Ng and Toh Tai Chong are part of a team which surveys corals growing on sloping seawalls off Lazarus Island. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Beachgoers at East Coast Park earlier this month. The City-East Coast stretch is one of four areas identified as being vulnerable to rising sea levels.
Beachgoers at East Coast Park earlier this month. The City-East Coast stretch is one of four areas identified as being vulnerable to rising sea levels. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
and
Published: 
1 hour ago

Crowned by glittering skyscrapers, Singapore also wears a "necklace" of green, brown, blue and grey - a mosaic of colour and texture.

From seawalls and mangroves to sandy beaches and rocky shores, these coastlines separate the Republic from the rising tides.

But this coastal patchwork also means there is no one-size-fits-all approach to protecting the country's coastlines from rising sea levels, said Professor Robert Nicholls, a coastal engineering expert who has advised the Singapore Government on adaptation strategies.

"Different coastlines lead to different responses of the coast to sea-level rise and also different consequences if disaster unfolded," Prof Nicholls, who is director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at Britain's University of East Anglia, told The Straits Times.

"So when we assess a coastline we examine the hazard, exposure and vulnerability and how these might change to understand the scale of the problems and identify the range of potential solutions," he added.

About 70 per cent of Singapore's coastline is currently protected by hard structures, said Ms Hazel Khoo, director of the coastal protection department at national water agency PUB. These include concrete seawalls and stone revetment walls, as well as hard infrastructure like the Marina Barrage and dams such as the ones in Kranji and Yishun, she said.

Nature dominates the rest.

About 16 per cent of the coast are mangroves and mudflats, 12 per cent are sandy beaches, and less than 1 per cent are rocky shore habitats, noted Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director for conservation at the National Parks Board (NParks).

But the impact of climate change, including sea-level rise, could affect the people and places here. Already, the Meteorological Service Singapore assessed last year that the country's average sea level today is 14cm above pre-1970 levels.

And with human activities emitting more heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, causing water to expand and ice sheets to melt, the situation looks set to worsen.

In 2019, a major United Nations report found that if emissions remain high, sea-level rise in the centuries ahead could exceed rates of several centimetres per year, instead of the current increase measured in millimetres per year.

In response to this threat, new developments such as the Tuas Port will be built at least 5m above sea levels. But Singapore is also looking at ways to protect its coastlines, and whether it can combine man-made structures with nature to keep out the rising tides.

Mangroves, for instance, can help to prevent coastline erosion, protecting coastlines during storm surges and shielding seagrass beds and coral reefs from siltation, said NParks' Mr Lim. Mangroves also play a role in soaking up the planet-warming carbon dioxide that is driving climate change, with the ability to capture more than three times the carbon in dryland tropical rainforests, he added.

PUB's Ms Khoo said the efficacies of hybrid solutions combining hard and soft measures will need further study. "Upcoming site-specific studies will examine them and determine their suitability at specific segments of the coastline," she said.

Singapore had earlier identified four areas as being vulnerable to rising sea levels - the City-East Coast stretch, Lim Chu Kang, Sungei Kadut and around Jurong Island.

Studies at the coastlines of the City-East Coast stretch and Jurong Island will start this year, while studies in the remaining areas in the north-west are expected to commence next year.

Ms Khoo said PUB divided Singapore's coastline into different segments, knowing that different strategies will be needed to protect each of them. "Site-specific studies to develop coastal protection measures for the various coastlines will be conducted in phases progressively, starting with the more critical segments," she said.

Read more stories on climate change

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2021, with the headline 'S'pore's coastal guardians against the rising sea'. Subscribe
Topics: 