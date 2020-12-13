S'pore taking bold steps: PM

Singapore will do its part to meet the commitments under the Paris Agreement, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a video message at the Climate Ambition Summit yesterday. The event saw global leaders share the steps they are taking to reach the goal of net-zero emissions.

PM Lee said that Singapore has been taking "bold steps" to achieve its Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy, such as quadrupling solar energy production by 2025 and phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040.