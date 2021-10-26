S'pore pumps in $10m in two new funds for low-carbon research

Singapore is putting more money into low-carbon research, with two new funds totalling $10 million launched yesterday.

An earlier announced low-carbon energy research funding initiative has also been expanded from the original $49 million to $55 million, with the money going to 12 research projects.

These announcements were made yesterday at the opening of the Singapore International Energy Week - a conference on energy issues.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said: "With limited natural resources, Singapore must be resourceful and find creative ways to harness energy."

The new funding initiatives include a $4 million partnership between the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and technology company Envision Digital International to help local energy companies focusing on renewable energy, urban energy efficiency and low-carbon solutions.

Another $6 million from EMA and industrial developer JTC Corporation, with support from Enterprise Singapore, will fund successful ideas under the Jurong Island renewable energy request for proposals.

Jurong Island is Singapore's petrochemical haven, and home to many large emitters. The funding will help to support prototyping and demonstration of solutions on Jurong Island over the next two years, including renewable energy, energy storage systems and low-carbon solutions.

JTC chief executive Tan Boon Khai said estates such as Jurong Island serve as living test beds for innovation and sustainability technology adoption.

"Energy transformation requires a diverse mix of innovative technologies and we are pleased to work with EMA to support the acceleration of emerging low-carbon technologies," he said.

As for the Low-Carbon Energy Research Funding Initiative - jointly organised by five agencies including EMA, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Economic Development Board, National Climate Change Secretariat and the National Research Foundation - it was announced in October last year at a quantum of $49 million.

But this has been expanded to $55 million, with 12 projects that focus on two key areas: hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies.

Hydrogen, if produced in a green way, can serve as a fuel that burns without producing planet-warming carbon dioxide.

Carbon capture technologies will allow the gas to be taken in from the atmosphere and either converted into other useful substances or stored underground.

Singapore is looking to deploy more solar panels and import low-carbon electricity from abroad.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said: "Electricity imports play an important role in our energy transition. But we cannot rely on them alone to decarbonise our electricity. We will also need to explore new energy solutions, to meet both our long-term energy needs and low-emissions target."