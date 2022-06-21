S'pore firm Tria partners KFC to recycle food and packaging waste into fertilisers

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based sustainable packaging firm Tria is partnering with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) on a pilot project that aims to recycle food and packaging waste from one of the fast food chain's local outlets into fertilisers for agriculture use, the company's chief executive Ng Pei Kang said on Tuesday (June 21).

The pilot started earlier this month at KFC's outlet at Northpoint City in Yishun.

Mr Ng told The Straits Times on the sidelines at the official launch event held in Tuas that the six-month pilot would also involve close collaboration with Norwegian fertiliser giant Yara to help it assess the commercial viability of scaling the pilot to make a product that is compliant with international global standards.

"With Yara we will look at how we can further improve and enhance the product such that this becomes commercial grade fertiliser, making this a full loop right from cradle to the farm," Mr Ng said, adding that the urgency to find sustainable alternative sources of fertilisers was now more pronounced following Russia's-Ukraine conflict.

Western sanctions on Russia, a major exporter of fertilisers, have disrupted shipments of these natural resources globally forcing farmers worldwide to scale back its use and reduce the amount of land they use for growing essential crops like wheat, soy, corn and rice.

"The Tria-KFC organic recycling pilot is an important example of projects which can help small holder (farmers who work on plots that average 1.2 ha) and commercial farmers and governments achieve food security, while ensuring sustainability in Singapore and other nations around the world," said Ms Marisa Soares, vice-president - Farming Solutions, Africa & Asia at Yara International.

She added that scaling such projects would require more partners within the food chain getting more aggressive in adopting sustainable solutions, similar to KFC Singapore.

"This will require investment from all concerned, but we aim to prove that closing the loop in this ecosystem can be financially sustainable, while having a positive impact on our natural resources," she said.

"Should we be successful in this project, we will leverage our regional and global presence to create a marketplace for this solution, leveraging our connectivity and presence on the farm to support farmers and to help them adopt and use new solutions that would have a positive impact - not only on the soil, but also on crops and on helping to reduce carbon emissions."

Mr Ng said Tria will work alongside Singapore-listed recycling and environmental services company Shanaya to collect the waste bags from the KFC outlet, which will then be transported to the waste processing facility currently located at the premises of Shanaya's waste management plant in Tuas.

By recycling food waste that would otherwise have to be incinerated, the collaboration with KFC helps to drive greater sustainability in the food services industry and support Singapore's Green Plan 2030, Mr Ng said.

"Such ownership is imperative in driving circular food systems because we know that circularity cannot be done in isolation," Mr Ng said, while encouraging potential partners interested in shaping the future of circular food systems to come forward and team up with it.