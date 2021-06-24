S'pore exploring hydrogen, carbon capture technologies

Singapore has joined the global race to reach net-zero emissions to avoid the harshest climate change impacts, and is looking to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by exploring low-carbon alternatives.

Two studies had been commissioned to look into two options, and the authorities yesterday gave an update on their findings.

The studies had looked at the feasibility of using hydrogen as a fuel and deploying carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies.

Hydrogen is considered a cleaner fuel as it produces no planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned, while CCUS gives the option of capturing emitted CO2 and storing or converting it into useful substances.

"The studies highlighted the pathways for low-carbon hydrogen and CCUS that could be relevant for Singapore, and the barriers to deployment that would need to be overcome," said the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), Economic Development Board (EDB), Energy Market Authority (EMA), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

These emerging technologies are crucial for helping Singapore to decarbonise, as the Republic has few options for cutting its carbon footprint.

Said the authorities in the joint statement: "As an alternative energy disadvantaged country, we expect these technologies to play important roles in our transition to a low-carbon future."

The ability to harness the sun's energy, for instance, is limited in a highly built-up, small country that lacks land for large solar farms. Rooftop solar panels could also be shaded by other buildings.

Scientists have warned that by 2050, the world needs to reach net-zero emissions - meaning reducing emissions as much as possible and sucking up remaining CO2 through efforts such as CCUS and reforestation - to limit warming.

Hydrogen is abundant in the environment, but it exists in other forms such as water and methane.

For it to be considered a green fuel, hydrogen has to be generated in a way that also produces zero emissions.

For example, hydrogen gas can be extracted through a process known as electrolysis, which involves running an electrical current through water to split the water molecule into its component elements.

But if the electricity required for electrolysis comes from fossil fuel-generated sources, it may not be considered green.

The feasibility study had concluded that given Singapore's limited renewable energy resources, it is challenging for the country to produce green hydrogen at scale using domestic green electricity.

"Singapore would need to explore various supply pathways for price-competitive low-carbon hydrogen," said the statement.

The NCCS, EDB and EMA are studying whether hydrogen can be imported via ships or pipes, or whether it can be produced in a low-carbon way domestically.

This includes, for instance, conducting the electrolysis of water using imported renewable energy, or by pairing CCUS technologies with steam methane reforming - a process that releases CO2.

The study also found that other technical and economic challenges could hinder widespread hydrogen use, including the need for infrastructural support for the transport, storage and use of the gas.

The other study on CCUS technologies had found other obstacles that need to be overcome for them to be used in Singapore.

For instance, in terms of carbon capture, the majority of CO2 emissions from industrial and power plant facilities are dilute, at between 3 per cent and 15 per cent.

Such low concentrations of CO2 in emissions make it expensive and challenging to capture it for subsequent conversion or storage.

Carbon storage is also usually done underground.

However, Singapore does not have any known suitable geological formations for the permanent storage of CO2 underground, the study found.

Utilising captured carbon for other uses - such as concrete or kerosene - is also more expensive and energy-intensive than conventional processes.

"Singapore will continue to invest in research to develop innovative solutions to overcome these barriers and reduce the costs of CCUS," said the agencies.

"Singapore will also seek partnerships on opportunities to pilot and test-bed new CCUS solutions which have the potential to scale in the long run."