Spirited debate on hawker culture shows investment in its survival: National Heritage Board

SINGAPORE - Solutions arising from the ongoing heated public discussions on the issues faced by new hawker centres managed by socially conscious enterprises could be included in Singapore’s nomination dossier to Unesco.

These centres have come under the spotlight after food critic and Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh claimed they were being run like “a hard-core commercial foodcourt management system” in late August.

This has come as Singapore is attempting to put together nomination papers to inscribe hawker culture as part of Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of a new roving exhibition aimed at garnering support for the bid, the National Heritage Board’s (NHB) assistant chief executive of policy and community Alvin Tan said it is “timely for everyone to come together to address feedback and issues”.

Mr Tan noted that a Unesco inscription after all is a promise to do more to safeguard longstanding practices.

For instance, apart from demonstrating strong community support, countries must outline sufficient past efforts and future plans to safeguard, preserve and promote it in their nomination papers.

Mr Tan added that these passionate conversations reflect how hawker culture “holds a special place in our hearts”.

“That is why so many of us are invested in ensuring that hawker culture survives through the generations,” he said.

Currently, seven out of 114 hawker centres are managed by social enterprises.

Dr Amy Khor, who is Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources, said last week that the National Environment Agency (NEA) is doing a “stock take” of the social enterprise model and reviewing contractual agreements.

NHB added that food experts such as Mr Seetoh were invited to several focus group discussions held between April and July to discuss the intangible cultural heritage item to nominate.

It noted that Mr Seetoh, along with many others, advocated for Singapore’s hawker culture to be nominated and that it was the unanimous proposed choice at every focus group discussion.

NHB also listed ongoing efforts to showcase and sustain hawker culture. These include the construction of 13 new hawker centres by 2027 and NEA’s Hawker Fare Series classes and Incubation Stall Programme.

NHB said: “It is important that we remain focused on the objective of the nomination effort – which is to come together to inscribe a well-loved aspect of Singapore’s intangible cultural heritage onto an international list so as to give our hawkers due recognition and ensure the long-term sustainability of our hawker culture.”

The roving showcase, called Our SG Hawker Culture, which is jointly presented by the three organisations behind the bid – NHB, NEA and the Federation of Merchants’ Associations, Singapore – opened at Tiong Bahru Market on Thursday (Oct 25). It will travel to 13 locations over the next three months.

It provides background on Singapore’s hawker culture and the Unesco nomination process. It also allows the public to pledge their support on the spot. More than 34,000 people have already indicated their support online at www.oursgheritage.sg.

On Thursday, the Singapore Business Federation which has 26,000 member companies, issued a media statement in support of the bid.

It said it is encouraging its members to pledge their support on the website. The Federation represents a range of industries including manufacturing as well as wholesale and retail trade.

In its statement, it noted that hawkers are a unique segment of micro-businesses. Its chairman, Mr Teo Siong Seng, also said corporate support in the form of domain expertise, technology and recognition, can contribute to the automation of processes, work flow and operational efficiency to help hawkers reduce overhead costs.

The nomination documents to Unesco will be submitted in March and the results will be announced in late 2020.

If the Unesco bid is successful, Singapore’s hawker culture will join the likes of Malaysia’s Mak Yong theatre from Kelantan, Indonesia’s batik and India’s yoga on the world stage.

Started in 2008, the list which has about 400 elements, sets out to demonstrate the diversity of world heritage and ensure its protection. An item’s listing does not imply it belongs, originates from or exists only in the submitting country.

Hawker Law Teng Hwa, 59, who sells Teochew kueh at Tiong Bahru Market, said: “As a hawker myself, I strongly back this bid. I hope we are successful in our attempt because then it means clear recognition of the trade.”