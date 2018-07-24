Special edition National Geographic magazine will celebrate National Day

SINGAPORE - A Singapore edition of National Geographic magazine will be released on Aug 1 in anticipation of National Day on Aug 9.

Some 250,000 complimentary copies will be distributed at community centres and libraries across the island.

The magazine is part of the #WhatMakesSG campaign - a collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and National Geographic.

It included a month-long photography contest held in April, which saw more than 7,000 entries submitted.

Five winners were announced at the media launch and photo exhibition at Suntec City on Tuesday (July 24).

The exhibition is open to the public at Suntec City's West Atrium until July 29 before moving to Changi Airport Terminal 4, Level 2.

Ms Kang Yen Thiing won the grand prize for her photograph of an otter family at Gardens by the Bay East, while Mr Partha Pratim Roy, Ms Nikki Chiang and Mr Teh Han Lin won runners-up prizes. Mr Leslie Heng won the People's Choice Award.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann said: "The #WhatMakesSG campaign represents the diversity and dynamism that is Singapore... to tell visual stories of what makes Singapore our home."

An hour-long documentary called City Of The Future: Singapore, jointly created by National Geographic and the MCI, will be aired from Aug 18 on the National Geographic channel, which is accessible via StarHub or Singtel.