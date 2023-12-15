Cost savings and operational efficiency: Energy management firm helps SMEs reap benefits of decarbonisation

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) anywhere in the world, adopting sustainable practices can be time-consuming and costly. But now, in Singapore, there is help.

In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Schneider Electric’s SME Kickstarter Decarbonisation Programme was created to make it easier for Singapore SMEs to embark on their sustainability journeys and build capabilities to decarbonise, or reduce carbon emissions in their operations.

The Programme is supported by Enterprise Singapore under the Enterprise Sustainability Programme (ESP) which facilitates various projects via the Enterprise Development Grant (EDG).

This makes it more affordable for SMEs as they can receive up to 70 per cent support on sustainability-related scopes. It is also a more seamless and less onerous experience for the participating SMEs as they do not need to deal with a lot of paperwork in order to take part in the programme, which is led by Schneider Electric.