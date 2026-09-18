Small retailers with problems clearing non-BCRS stock may apply for 1-month extension: NEA 

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Under the scheme, all plastic bottles and cans with a volume of between 150ml and 3 litres must be labelled with the 10-cent deposit mark from Oct 1, or they cannot be sold.

SINGAPORE – Small retailers may apply for a one-month extension to clear their stocks of drinks that do not comply with Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sept 18.

Under the scheme, all plastic bottles and cans with a volume of between 150ml and 3 litres must be labelled with the 10-cent deposit mark from Oct 1, or they cannot be sold.

Those found guilty of selling unlabelled bottled and canned drinks can face fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to three months’ jail.

“As the scheme moves into full implementation on Oct 1, we recognise that some small retailers, from neighbourhood convenience stores to family-run provision shops, may need a little more time to clear their existing stock of non-BCRS-labelled beverages,” said NEA in a statement.

Such retailers who face genuine difficulties clearing their stock can register with NEA by Sept 30 for a grace period until Oct 31.

Submissions will be reviewed individually, NEA said.

Non-profit organisations will also be allowed to distribute donated unlabelled bottles and cans to their beneficiaries by Oct 31, provided that they register with NEA by Sept 30.

BCRS was launched on April 1 with a six-month transition to allow producers and retailers to clear old, unlabelled stock by Oct 1. In April, the amount of new, labelled bottles and cans were sparse in the market.



The six-month transition period is an extension of an originally planned three-month timeline, following feedback from the industry.

In a circular to beverage producers and retailers on Sept 18, NEA said this decision to potentially provide extensions for smaller players was made after taking in feedback from the industry.

“NEA is prepared to offer a grace period up to Oct 31 to small retailers who have made genuine efforts and plans to deplete their existing stock of non-BCRS-labelled beverages, but need more time for the transition,” it said in the letter.

Small retailers can register for the grace period by Sept 30 at go.gov.sg/retailer-non-bcrs-stock-extension-request



Non-profit organisations who also need an extension can register at go.gov.sg/bcrs-registration-for-non-profit-organisations

The Straits Times reported on Sept 15 that some retailers such as Don Don Donki and distributors are selling unlabelled drinks at discounts of up to 50 per cent before the Sept 30 deadline.

Under BCRS, customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink and get the money back when they drop the used containers into a reverse vending machine.

In a Facebook post on Sept 18, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said: “The BCRS is a collective effort – and that means bringing everyone along, including our small businesses who are the heartbeat of our neighbourhoods.



“We want to make sure no one is left behind as we take this step towards a more sustainable Singapore.”