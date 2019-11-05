Slightly hazy conditions on Tuesday morning due to accumulation of mist: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Slightly hazy conditions were observed on Tuesday morning (Nov 5) but they were not due to smoke from fires.

Rather, the conditions were most likely due to mist and accumulation of matter under light wind conditions, the weatherman said on Tuesday.

The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that the hazy conditions are also expected to improve later in the day, with thundery showers over many areas in the late morning and early afternoon.

At 2pm, the one-hour PM 2.5 reading, which it has said is a better measure of current air quality, remained in the normal band. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading was 72-84, in the moderate range.

The 24-hour PSI readings have been in the moderate range with minimal fluctuations since morning.

Last Friday, NEA said that more wet weather can be expected in the first half of November, with thundery showers on a few days.

This comes as the inter-monsoon conditions over the island since last month are expected to continue in November. Low-level winds are forecast to be light and may temporarily blow from the south-west or west on a few days in the first half of the month.

NEA said then that there could also be a slight haze on a few mornings, as particulate matter accumulates in the atmosphere under light wind conditions.

Such haziness usually improves in the later part of the morning as winds strengthen, which helps to disperse pollutants.