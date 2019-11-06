Slight haze due to mist, particles: NEA

The slight haze observed over Singapore yesterday morning was due to mist and particulate matter accumulated in the atmosphere, the weatherman said. It was not due to fires.

The National Environment Agency's (NEA) Meteorological Service Singapore said the hazy conditions could improve after thundery showers over many areas in the late morning and early afternoon.

The one-hour PM2.5 reading measuring current air quality saw a slight dip from 11am, and fell further at 1pm. It remained in the normal band all day.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index reading was in the 70s, within the moderate range, with minimal fluctuations since morning.

Last Friday, NEA said that the inter-monsoon season's wet weather is expected to continue into the first half of this month, with thundery showers on a few days.

The agency said slight haze could occur on a few mornings under light wind conditions, but this would usually improve in the later part of the morning as stronger winds help disperse pollutants.