Six-storey tall tree falls in Toa Payoh carpark; no one injured

SINGAPORE - Strong winds and rain caused a large tree - estimated to be about six-stories tall - to topple in a Toa Payoh carpark on Tuesday morning (Sept 4).

No one was hurt and no property was damaged, Jalan Besar Town Council told The Straits Times.

The carpark is in the Potong Pasir constituency, which has been under Jalan Besar Town Council since 2015.

The town council said it received feedback about the tree from a resident around 8.30am and said the tree had been uprooted at the Block 214 carpark in Toa Payoh Lorong 8 due to "inclement weather" in the morning.

"We deployed the horticulture team immediately and shifted the tree aside to ensure no obstruction to the driveway around 10am," it said.

The tree was later removed in the early afternoon.

In a photo provided by a reader to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the tree can be seen on the ground in an open-air carpark with its roots exposed.

It appears to have fallen directly across the road, blocking it and several parking spaces.

In a report on Tuesday, Shin Min cited a resident, who has lived in the area for 40 to 50 years, saying that this was the first time such an incident involving a tree has happened in the neighbourhood.

The town council said that the tree was last pruned in July, adding that checks on other trees would be done.

It also plans to remove several trees of the same species as a preventive measure.