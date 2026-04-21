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Singapore has made considerable tree-planting efforts to cool its urban landscape, but consider how the effectiveness of these measures can be reconciled with the repercussions of deforestation projects.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times provides you with a South-east Asian perspective to global environmental challenges.

Trees can keep urban environments cool, and Singapore has been leveraging this “superpower” of nature by expanding its tree-planting efforts. There is a plan to plant a million trees across the country by 2030, while organisations are rolling out microforests and skyrise greenery to beautify and cool down concrete environments.

Yet, at the same time, Singapore is also cutting down secondary forests to meet other national needs, including for housing and industrial purposes. How can we make sense of this green paradox?

Listen to the discussion on this episode of Green Pulse, and stay tuned till the end for a special announcement!

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:50 How has Singapore’s greening strategy changed over the years?

11:40 What are some existing tools used in Singapore to make decisions on which secondary forest plot to conserve or develop?

18:15 Can Singapore consider an EIA law or biodiversity offsets?

25:25 Do Singaporeans recognise the inherent value of nature?

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Hosts: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong

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