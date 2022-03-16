Singapore's Climate Impact X launches platform to facilitate carbon credit trade

SINGAPORE - A digital platform that allows businesses to buy and sell carbon credits was launched on Wednesday (March 16) by Singapore-based carbon exchange and marketplace Climate Impact X (CIX).

Called Project Marketplace, the platform will allow firms to discover, compare and purchase carbon credits from various projects around the world.

For a start, the marketplace will mainly feature carbon credits from nature-based solutions, such as forest conservation efforts.

As forests can take in planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air through photosynthesis, every unit of CO2 absorbed by a forest can be sold as a credit.

There are currently about 10 to 15 such projects listed on the platform, including the Tambopata-Bahuaja Biodiversity Reserve located in the Peruvian Amazon.

The agroforestry project, which spans an area roughly the size of Los Angeles, entails the restoration of degraded areas there. Help is also given to local farmers to help them transition to sustainable cocoa production, reducing their need to cut down trees in the area.

CIX chief executive Mikkel Larsen said credits from nature-based solutions typically range from US$12 (S$16.35) to US$17 per credit.

He said he expects those listed on Project Marketplace will be "on the higher end", although the price will ultimately depend on the supplier.

Mr Larsen also said that other types of carbon projects, such as those that use technology to suck up CO2 from the atmosphere, will be listed on Project Marketplace in the second half of this year.

The global trade in carbon credits essentially entails treating carbon as a commodity.

CO2, produced from human activity like burning fossil fuels and deforestation, is the main greenhouse gas driving climate change.

Companies or countries that find it hard to shrink their carbon footprint in the short term can purchase carbon credits - essentially paying someone else to reduce emissions on their behalf.

Each carbon credit represents one tonne of emissions, so buyers of the credits can offset this amount from their total emissions.

CIX, which was jointly established last year by DBS Bank, Singapore Exchange, Standard Chartered and Temasek to facilitate the trade of carbon credits, said its marketplace will enable businesses of all sizes to participate in the voluntary carbon market.

Once the credits purchased are used to offset a firm's emissions, the platform can also be used to "retire" the credits - which means a credit is taken off the market, never to be traded or swapped again - so as to ensure carbon savings are not double-counted.