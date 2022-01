SINGAPORE - On the edges of a tropical rainforest, where there are vines draping branches and climbing plants snaking up trunks, the insidious grip of a smothering weed could be easily missed.

Yet, the invasive Zanzibar yam (Dioscorea sansibarensis) - described as the Batman plant for its bat-shaped leaves - is threatening the regeneration of Singapore's forests by depriving native plants of sunlight.